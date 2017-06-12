CCMF director reflects back on what he calls the best festival yet

Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
About 32,000 people crowded the former pavilion site this weekend for Carolina Country Music Fest, enjoying music while also eating and drinking, leaving all of their trash behind.More >>
About 32,000 people crowded the former pavilion site this weekend for Carolina Country Music Fest, enjoying music while also eating and drinking, leaving all of their trash behind.More >>
The city of Florence held its regularly scheduled city council meeting Monday afternoon and officially approved its budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.More >>
The city of Florence held its regularly scheduled city council meeting Monday afternoon and officially approved its budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
Despite getting charged with DUI, the organizer of the Carolina Country Music Fest still felt the weekend was a success.More >>
Despite getting charged with DUI, the organizer of the Carolina Country Music Fest still felt the weekend was a success.More >>
South Carolina’s gas tax, which goes into effect July 1, will raise the sales tax cap on boats from $300 to $500. This means anyone who buys a boat after July 1 will more than likely have to pay a little extra.More >>
South Carolina’s gas tax, which goes into effect July 1, will raise the sales tax cap on boats from $300 to $500. This means anyone who buys a boat after July 1 will more than likely have to pay a little extra.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
This husky looks really different with no hair.More >>
This husky looks really different with no hair.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
The online clothing store Beloved Shirts is selling a hairy chest one piece bathing suits for ladies that want to be bold and daring this summer.More >>
The online clothing store Beloved Shirts is selling a hairy chest one piece bathing suits for ladies that want to be bold and daring this summer.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>