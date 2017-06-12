CCMF director reflects back on what he calls the best festival yet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police charged Bob Durkin, the organizer of the Carolina Country Music Festival, with driving under the influence after he was seen driving an ATV-type vehicle in the early-morning hours of Saturday.

However, Durkin still has his eyes on what he sees as a very successful weekend.

"You know, this is the third year of the event and who would have thought when we came up with the idea of putting this festival down here, that three years later we'd have Kenny Chesney on the beach and 32,000 people and everybody looking at this is as one of the best festivals in the country?” Durkin said.

The popularity of the festival is especially clear in the feedback, according to Durkin. He's also noticed the number of repeat customers it attracts.

“And I’ve seen it already, the people that have come back first year, second year, third year," Durkin said. John Rich from Big & Rich asked who is here from the first year and the crowd erupted.”

Most importantly, Durkin said it was a safe weekend. He gave the Myrtle Beach Police Department and first responders the bulk of the credit.

“At the beginning of each morning and the end of each night, we did recap meetings and everyone was really happy," Durkin said. "There were a couple of small incidents with intoxication here or there. But with the number of people, it was really small. There was no major incidents and everyone had a great time. I have to say hats off to them and thank them for the great job that they do.”

Now, the festival is officially coming back for another year and Durkin said he'd love to come back for the next 20 years and really see the festival transform into a tradition.

“We’d love to be here for as long as Myrtle Beach will have us,” he said.

The 2018 CCMF will return the weekend of June 7.

