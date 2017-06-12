Two winning Powerball tickets worth $100,000 each sold in Longs

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Two Powerball tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in the Longs area.

According to a press release, both were purchased at the Food Lion on S.C. 9 east. The lucky numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 20 – 26 – 32 – 38 – 58, with a Powerball of three.

Even if players don’t have all those numbers, they could still be winners. More than 38,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000.

The next chance to play the Powerball is Wednesday. The jackpot is currently at $40 million.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.