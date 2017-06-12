FIRST ALERT: Summer-time heat, humidity and storms this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Increasingly warm and humid weather will gradually give way to better chances of showers and thunderstorms this week.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 60s.

More sunshine is on tap for Tuesday along with very warm temperatures. Afternoon readings will climb to around 90 across the inland areas and into the middle 80s on the beach.

More of the same is on the way for Wednesday, but the humidity will continue to gradually increase.

By the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend, very humid and more unsettled weather will return. The risk of afternoon and evening showers and storms will return starting Thursday. The best chance of storms will arrive from Friday through Sunday. No washouts are expected, but some gusty afternoon and evening storms will locally heavy rain will be possible.