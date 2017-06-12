UPDATE: Coroner: Girls likely lost their balance before falling from Myrtle Beach hotel

Image taken from the video showing the Camelot by the Sea hotel. (Source: Anonymous Facebook user)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Toxicology reports for two teenage girls who died in April after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach reveal there were no unlawful narcotics in their systems, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

Edge added caffeine was found in one of the girl's system and the cause of death was excessive trauma sustained from falling from a building. The coroner met with the victims' families on Monday after the results came back.

The girls’ deaths are still being ruled as accidental, according to Edge.

Sixteen-year-old Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores and 17-year-old Amber Franco, both Myrtle Beach High School students, were on the top floor of the hotel when they fell, Edge previously said.

After looking at video surveillance of the two girls who died after falling from the top floor of the Camelot by the Sea back in April, Edge believes the two lost their balance.

The video surveillance reportedly shows them walking into the garage and entering the hotel. Both appeared happy.

After interviewing friends, police believe there was nothing that indicates their deaths were intentional.

Edge said it appears they went to the top of the hotel, wanting to watch people walk by.

“I, along with detectives, feel like they wouldn’t do it as a thrill-seeker-type thing,” Edge said.

He added that teeangers often frequent the hotels in the Ocean Boulevard area.

