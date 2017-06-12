Coroner: Drugs not found in systems of two teenage girls who died after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel

Image taken from the video showing the Camelot by the Sea hotel. (Source: Anonymous Facebook user)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Toxicology reports for two teenage girls who died in April after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach reveal there were no unlawful narcotics in their systems, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

Edge added caffeine was found in one of the girl's system and the cause of death was excessive trauma sustained from falling from a building. The coroner met with the victims' families on Monday after the results came back.

The girls’ deaths are still being ruled as accidental, according to Edge.

Sixteen-year-old Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores and 17-year-old Amber Franco, both Myrtle Beach High School students, were on the top floor of the hotel when they fell, Edge previously said.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.