President Trump honors national champion Clemson Tigers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) - The Clemson Tigers were recognized by President Donald Trump Monday afternoon for their 2017 national football title.

While speaking to the team in front of the White House, President Trump called the victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide a title "for the ages” and one of college football’s greatest games.

“The Clemson Tigers. You gave America an incredible game that will go down in the records as the hardest fought and probably one of the most exciting games ever played,” the president said.

Trump called some of the players who played a key role in the win up to the podium to shake his hand. Among them was Socastee native Hunter Renfrow, who caught the game-winning touchdown.

“He passed the ball to Hunter Renfrow. Where's Hunter? Oh Hunter, you're so lucky you caught that ball, to score the game-winning touchdown with just one second left on the clock,” Trump said. “That's pretty good.”

The Tigers were in the nation’s capital commemorating their first national football championship since 1981.

Rep. Tom Rice, who took part in the celebration, said it was “nothing short of amazing!”

“The energy all around was as electric as their win back in January and I'm glad I got to spend it with my wife, Wrenzie, who is a Clemson graduate herself,” Rice said in a statement. “A big thank you to President Trump for hosting us and Go Tigers!!!"

