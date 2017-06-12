Two wanted for obstructing justice in connection to severe beating of man in Loris area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking for two people on obstruction of justice charges stemming from a March incident in Loris in which a man was badly beaten.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, Joey Floyd, of Loris, and Angel Sealy, of Chadbourn, N.C., are wanted for obstructing justice.

The charge is in connection with a March 20 incident in which police arrived at an area hospital after a man was brought in after having been severely beaten, according to an HCPD incident report. Security had advised arriving units the victim may not live.

According to police, the person who brought the victim to the hospital refused to stay on scene until law enforcement arrived.

Police checked three prior addresses and searched the area, but were unable to locate the person, according to the incident report.

The victim was eventually airlifted to another facility with potentially life-threatening conditions, the report stated.

Anyone with information as to the two wanted persons’ whereabouts is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

