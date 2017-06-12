Two wanted for obstructing justice in connection to severe beating of man in Loris area

Toxicology reports for two teenage girls who died in April after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach reveal there were no unlawful narcotics in their systems.More >>
Toxicology reports for two teenage girls who died in April after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach reveal there were no unlawful narcotics in their systems.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
The sexual conduct case against Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL player Ray Lewis, has been dismissed, court officials confirmed Monday. Lewis III, the son of the former Baltimore Ravens player, was a sophomore at Coastal Carolina University when he was charged in connection with the sexual assault of two women in January of 2016.More >>
The sexual conduct case against Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL player Ray Lewis, has been dismissed, court officials confirmed Monday. Lewis III, the son of the former Baltimore Ravens player, was a sophomore at Coastal Carolina University when he was charged in connection with the sexual assault of two women in January of 2016.More >>
Horry County police are looking for two people on obstruction of justice charges stemming from a March incident in Loris in which a man was badly beaten.More >>
Horry County police are looking for two people on obstruction of justice charges stemming from a March incident in Loris in which a man was badly beaten.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Fest is officially over, but WMBF News wanted to check in with fans to hear about their experience this year. People at CCMF say they got what they came for this weekend: country music, drinks and food. But when it comes to their favorite part, or what they'd like to see different next year, everyone had a different answer.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Fest is officially over, but WMBF News wanted to check in with fans to hear about their experience this year. People at CCMF say they got what they came for this weekend: country music, drinks and food. But when it comes to their favorite part, or what they'd like to see different next year, everyone had a different answer.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
This husky looks really different with no hair.More >>
This husky looks really different with no hair.More >>
Three people have been arrested in Etowah County, in what Sheriff Todd Entrekin calls the biggest heroin bust he's seen in nearly 30 years.More >>
Three people have been arrested in Etowah County, in what Sheriff Todd Entrekin calls the biggest heroin bust he's seen in nearly 30 years.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>