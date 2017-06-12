Charges against Ray Lewis III dismissed - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Charges against Ray Lewis III dismissed

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The sexual conduct case against Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL player Ray Lewis, has been dismissed, court officials confirmed Monday.

Lewis III, the son of the former Baltimore Ravens player, was a sophomore at Coastal Carolina University when he was charged in connection with the sexual assault of two women in January of 2016.

Assistant Solicitor Josh Holford said police had probably cause to make the arrest, but the state solicitor did not believe there was enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. The determination was made cell phone video from the scene and after witnesses were re-interviewed.

The victim has been notified and a letter of dismissal was sent to Lewis’s lawyer. Holford wasn’t aware of any contact from Ray’s father or from CCU.

