Charges against Ray Lewis III dismissed

Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
The sexual conduct case against Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL player Ray Lewis, has been dismissed, court officials confirmed Monday. Lewis III, the son of the former Baltimore Ravens player, was a sophomore at Coastal Carolina University when he was charged in connection with the sexual assault of two women in January of 2016.More >>
The sexual conduct case against Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL player Ray Lewis, has been dismissed, court officials confirmed Monday. Lewis III, the son of the former Baltimore Ravens player, was a sophomore at Coastal Carolina University when he was charged in connection with the sexual assault of two women in January of 2016.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Fest is officially over, but WMBF News wanted to check in with fans to hear about their experience this year. People at CCMF say they got what they came for this weekend: country music, drinks and food. But when it comes to their favorite part, or what they'd like to see different next year, everyone had a different answer.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Fest is officially over, but WMBF News wanted to check in with fans to hear about their experience this year. People at CCMF say they got what they came for this weekend: country music, drinks and food. But when it comes to their favorite part, or what they'd like to see different next year, everyone had a different answer.More >>
Conway Police officers say a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen at a home in Conway at about 7 p.m. Sunday night was found Monday morning. Iaynna Kerria Johnson, of Conway, had last seen at a home 6th Avenue, according to a news release from Conway Police.More >>
Conway Police officers say a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen at a home in Conway at about 7 p.m. Sunday night was found Monday morning. Iaynna Kerria Johnson, of Conway, had last seen at a home 6th Avenue, according to a news release from Conway Police.More >>
A man who reportedly robbed two 21-year-old men of $50 at gunpoint early Sunday morning has been arrested. Rashad Pierre Hatcher, 34, was arrested shortly after he robbed the men and fled on a red bicycle, according to the Myrtle Beach Police report.More >>
A man who reportedly robbed two 21-year-old men of $50 at gunpoint early Sunday morning has been arrested. Rashad Pierre Hatcher, 34, was arrested shortly after he robbed the men and fled on a red bicycle, according to the Myrtle Beach Police report.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is now calling the case involving missing teenager Latania Carwell a homicide investigation. The sheriff spoke at a press conference Monday. He says he will not name a suspect at this time, but is confident they are in custody.More >>
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is now calling the case involving missing teenager Latania Carwell a homicide investigation. The sheriff spoke at a press conference Monday. He says he will not name a suspect at this time, but is confident they are in custody.More >>
A recent trip to Houston showed her health levels to be normal, and that the tumor that created the tough circumstance is not re-growing.More >>
A recent trip to Houston showed her health levels to be normal, and that the tumor that created the tough circumstance is not re-growing.More >>