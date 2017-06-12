CCMF fans say they got exactly what they came for

Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Fest is officially over, but WMBF News wanted to check in with fans to hear about their experience this year. People at CCMF say they got what they came for this weekend: country music, drinks and food. But when it comes to their favorite part, or what they'd like to see different next year, everyone had a different answer.
Conway Police officers say a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen at a home in Conway at about 7 p.m. Sunday night was found Monday morning. Iaynna Kerria Johnson, of Conway, had last seen at a home 6th Avenue, according to a news release from Conway Police.
A man who reportedly robbed two 21-year-old men of $50 at gunpoint early Sunday morning has been arrested. Rashad Pierre Hatcher, 34, was arrested shortly after he robbed the men and fled on a red bicycle, according to the Myrtle Beach Police report.
Businesses surrounding the Carolina Country Music Festival saw bigger crowds this year. The Chemist and The Bowery both had higher sales this year then during last year's CCMF. Several restaurants made their menus "country-themed" for the weekend.
Concert organizers announced Sunday night the dates for Carolina Country Music Fest 2018.
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
Approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products were determined to contain milk, which was not listed on labels, the USDA announced. The products should not be consumed and should either be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.
Sunday the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Raymond woman.
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
Authorities resumed their search Monday morning for a missing 16-year-old swimmer.
