CCMF fans say they got exactly what they came for

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest is officially over, but WMBF News wanted to check in with fans to hear about their experience this year.

People at CCMF say they got what they came for this weekend: country music, drinks and food. But when it comes to their favorite part, or what they'd like to see different next year, everyone had a different answer.

There was only one complaint from fans, and that was about the vendors. They noticed there were more this year, but wished they had more of them inside the venue rather than out, so you wouldn't have to keep walking in and out for food.

Overall, people noticed that it was a much easier process to get in and out of the event space.

Fans this year recognized the VIP sections were bigger and that the venue had more room to spread out.

Locals and visitors also noticed that security was much tighter which they say made them feel safe.

Kenny Chesney was the most popular country singer among people to whom WMBF reporter Ruby Durham talked. WMBF News talked to the organizer of the event to see how he was planning to beat the artist he had this year for the next go round.

"It's hard to beat Kenny Chesney and Jason [Aldean], but people have to wait and see, but we have some great things in store," CCMF Organizer Bob Durkin said.

The dates are already out for next year's Carolina Country Music Fest. Mark your calendars for June 7 through the 10, 2018.

