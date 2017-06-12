Man arrested for robbing two men at gunpoint in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man arrested for robbing two men at gunpoint in Myrtle Beach

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Rashad Pierre Hatcher. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department) Rashad Pierre Hatcher. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man who reportedly robbed two 21-year-old men of $50 at gunpoint early Sunday morning has been arrested.

Rashad Pierre Hatcher, 34, was arrested shortly after he robbed the men and fled on a red bicycle, according to the Myrtle Beach Police report.

Officers were flagged down near 14th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard shortly after midnight Sunday, the report states. The victims said they were at a gas station at 15th Ave. South and Kings Highway when they first saw Hatcher. The men began walking back to their hotel, and Hatcher approached them on a red bike.

Hatcher told the men he “hustles the streets to get by,” and asked them for $50, the report states. The men refused, and Hatcher pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at them. The men gave Hatcher $50, and he rode off.

After speaking with the men, police drove around the area and spotted Hatcher on the bike, heading east on 14th Ave. South. The victims confirmed Hatcher was the man who robbed them, and he was arrested.

Hatcher was booked at the Myrtle Beach Jail and charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

