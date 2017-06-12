Missing 10-year-old girl found Monday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police officers say a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen at a home in Conway at about 7 p.m. Sunday night was found Monday morning.

Iaynna Kerria Johnson, of Conway, had last seen at a home 6th Avenue, according to a news release from Conway Police.

She was located Monday morning, according to police.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.