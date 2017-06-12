Missing 10-year-old girl found Monday

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
A man who reportedly robbed two 21-year-old men of $50 at gunpoint early Sunday morning has been arrested. Rashad Pierre Hatcher, 34, was arrested shortly after he robbed the men and fled on a red bicycle, according to the Myrtle Beach Police report.More >>
Businesses surrounding the Carolina Country Music Festival saw bigger crowds this year. The Chemist and The Bowery both had higher sales this year then during last year's CCMF. Several restaurants made their menus “country-themed” for the weekend.More >>
Conway Police officers say a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen at a home in Conway at about 7 p.m. Sunday night was found Monday morning. Iaynna Kerria Johnson, of Conway, had last seen at a home 6th Avenue, according to a news release from Conway Police.More >>
Concert organizers announced Sunday night the dates for Carolina Country Music Fest 2018.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on American Legion Road in Marion was damaged by a fire Sunday.More >>
