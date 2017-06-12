Restaurants say sales during CCMF up this year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Businesses surrounding the Carolina Country Music Festival saw bigger crowds this year. The Chemist and The Bowery both had higher sales this year then during last year's CCMF. Several restaurants made their menus “country-themed” for the weekend.

“We learned from what didn’t go smooth last year and came back this year ready to rock," said Chemist General Manager, Dan Weaver. "We prepared and switched everything up - we did a whole new menu with pulled pork sandwiches and biscuits to kind of get the country side of everybody."

The Bowery also did something new this year. The restaurant offered live country music every day this weekend.

“Not everybody wants to pay to get in; some people can’t afford it," said Bowery Owner Victor Shamah. "They’re walking around the streets and they can’t get into the festival - we’re supplying something for the people that don’t want to go in. They can come in here and get entertainment and listen to music all night."

Many business owners say they enjoy big events like the Carolina Country Music Festival, and they hope new events will continue to come to Myrtle Beach.

"What the promoters did here was outstanding," said Shamah. "I’d like to see more of these events throughout out the year in Myrtle Beach. In fact, every weekend something should go on in Myrtle Beach for tourism."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.