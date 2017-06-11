CCMF 2018 dates announced

Disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on American Legion Road in Marion was damaged by a fire Sunday.

Disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on American Legion Road in Marion was damaged by a fire Sunday.

BREAKING

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – At least one person suffered a gunshot wound following a traffic accident in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Kings Highway. Police are not releasing more information at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.