CCMF 2018 dates announced - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCMF 2018 dates announced

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Concert organizers announced Sunday night the dates for Carolina Country Music Fest 2018.

Sunday was the last night of CCMF 2017, but fans can mark their calendars for the festival’s return next June 7 through 10.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • CCMF 2018 dates announced

    CCMF 2018 dates announced

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:01:37 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Concert organizers announced Sunday night the dates for Carolina Country Music Fest 2018.

    More >>

    Concert organizers announced Sunday night the dates for Carolina Country Music Fest 2018.

    More >>

  • Red Cross assists Marion family after house fire

    Red Cross assists Marion family after house fire

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:10:12 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on American Legion Road in Marion was damaged by a fire Sunday. 

    More >>

    Disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on American Legion Road in Marion was damaged by a fire Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Suspect in custody after manhunt in Florence County

    Suspect in custody after manhunt in Florence County

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:28:25 GMT
    Deputies took a suspect into custody following a manhunt in Florence County Sunday night. (Source: Raycom Media)Deputies took a suspect into custody following a manhunt in Florence County Sunday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Deputies took a suspect into custody following a manhunt in Florence County Sunday night. 

    More >>

    Deputies took a suspect into custody following a manhunt in Florence County Sunday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly