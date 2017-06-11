Red Cross assists Marion family after house fire

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on American Legion Road in Marion was damaged by a fire Sunday.

According to a news release, the Marion Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross will provide financial assistance to two adults and three children for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

Follow these tips to avoid a house fire:

Make and practice an escape plan. If a fire starts you may have just two minutes to escape.

“Keep an eye on what you fry.” Stay in the kitchen while cooking.

Never smoke in bed.

Never let children play with matches and lighters, keep them locked away.

Plug both large and small appliances directly into wall outlets.

“Three feet from the heat.” Furniture, curtains, dish towels and anything that could catch fire must be kept at least three feet from sources of heat.

Smoke alarms:

Change smoke alarm batteries every year, unless it has a long-life battery.

Replace smoke alarms every then years.

Test smoke alarms monthly.

Always call 911 from an outside, safe location

