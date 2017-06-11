Myrtle Beach police investigate wreck involving gunshot wound - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach police investigate wreck involving gunshot wound

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
At least one person suffered a gunshot wound following a traffic accident in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media) At least one person suffered a gunshot wound following a traffic accident in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – At least one person suffered a gunshot wound following a traffic accident in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon.

According to Lieutenant Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Kings Highway.

Police are not releasing more information at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

