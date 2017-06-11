Myrtle Beach police investigate alleged armed robbery at McDonal - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach police investigate alleged armed robbery at McDonald’s

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Employees of the McDonald’s on Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach told police two men with weapons robbed them early Sunday morning.

According to an incident report, officers responded around 4:45 a.m. The incident remains under investigation.

