Myrtle Beach police investigate alleged armed robbery at McDonald’s

Employees of the McDonald’s on Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach told police two men with weapons robbed them early Sunday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Employees of the McDonald’s on Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach told police two men with weapons robbed them early Sunday morning.

According to an incident report, officers responded around 4:45 a.m. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.