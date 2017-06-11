Police respond to disorderly crowd at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man following a fight involving a disorderly crowd at Broadway at the Beach early Saturday morning.

According to an incident report, officers responded to a disturbance call on Celebrity Circle at 12:40 a.m. Security guards were attempting to break up a fight.

Officers saw one of the security guards on surveillance video pepper-spraying Jeziel Gonzales-Cervantes, 23, who was involved in the fight. He then turned around and pushed her to the ground.

Gonzales-Cervantes was charged with third-degree assault and battery.

