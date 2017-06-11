Couple gets engaged on CCMF stage

Thousands of spectators witnessed a couple get engaged at the Carolina Country Music Fest Saturday night. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thousands of spectators witnessed a couple get engaged at the Carolina Country Music Fest Saturday night.

The soon-to-be bride replied to her now-fiancé’s proposal saying, “I will absolutely marry you.”

The proposal happened on the Coors Light main stage.

CCMF wraps up Sunday with performances starting at 2 p.m. and finishing with a 10 p.m. Jason Aldean set.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.