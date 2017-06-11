Couple gets engaged on CCMF stage - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Couple gets engaged on CCMF stage

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Thousands of spectators witnessed a couple get engaged at the Carolina Country Music Fest Saturday night.  (Source: WMBF News) Thousands of spectators witnessed a couple get engaged at the Carolina Country Music Fest Saturday night.  (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thousands of spectators witnessed a couple get engaged at the Carolina Country Music Fest Saturday night.

The soon-to-be bride replied to her now-fiancé’s proposal saying, “I will absolutely marry you.”

The proposal happened on the Coors Light main stage.

CCMF wraps up Sunday with performances starting at 2 p.m. and finishing with a 10 p.m. Jason Aldean set.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hotel security increased during CCMF

    Hotel security increased during CCMF

    Sunday, June 11 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-06-11 16:48:10 GMT
    Hotels surrounding the Carolina Country Music Festival are putting extra security measures in place this weekend. (Source: Erin Edwards)Hotels surrounding the Carolina Country Music Festival are putting extra security measures in place this weekend. (Source: Erin Edwards)

    Hotels surrounding the Carolina Country Music Festival are putting extra security measures in place this weekend. 

    More >>

    Hotels surrounding the Carolina Country Music Festival are putting extra security measures in place this weekend. 

    More >>

  • Carolina Country Music Fest Day 4 - Schedule, pictures and video

    Carolina Country Music Fest Day 4 - Schedule, pictures and video

    Sunday, June 11 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-06-11 16:35:52 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Carolina Country Music Fest wraps up on Sunday  with Jordan Rager opening the day at 2 p.m. on the main stage.Jason Aldean is the headlining artist to close out the day's shows at 10 p.m.

    More >>

    Carolina Country Music Fest wraps up on Sunday  with Jordan Rager opening the day at 2 p.m. on the main stage.Jason Aldean is the headlining artist to close out the day's shows at 10 p.m.

    More >>

  • Couple gets engaged on CCMF stage

    Couple gets engaged on CCMF stage

    Sunday, June 11 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-06-11 16:05:16 GMT
    Thousands of spectators witnessed a couple get engaged at the Carolina Country Music Fest Saturday night.  (Source: WMBF News)Thousands of spectators witnessed a couple get engaged at the Carolina Country Music Fest Saturday night.  (Source: WMBF News)

    Thousands of spectators witnessed a couple get engaged at the Carolina Country Music Fest Saturday night.  

    More >>

    Thousands of spectators witnessed a couple get engaged at the Carolina Country Music Fest Saturday night.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly