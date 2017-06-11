Hotel security increased during CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hotels surrounding the Carolina Country Music Festival are putting extra security measures in place this weekend. The Midtown Inn and Cottages is a popular place to watch the CCMF from the balcony. Many locals stay at Midtown for the weekend, instead of buying a ticket to CCMF. They say it’s more fun to watch it from afar.

“You can see better form here than over there. And everyone who stays here feels the same way and it’s like a big party. Same people every year,” said Marianne Marshall from Murrells Inlet.

The hotel is helping guests stay safe by asking them to wear red wrist bands. This helps to make sure no one is going to the hotel who isn’t a guest.

“We’ve have a few try to sneak in from the back and some sneak in from the side. They say they know the owner of the motel. So we put wrist bands on people so we know who has a room and that allows us to keep people out of the upper deck,” said David Baugh with the Midtown Inn and Cottages security staff.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.