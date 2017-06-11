CCMF Final Day Forecast: "A Little More Summertime"

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine takes the stage at CCMF for the final day of CCMF!

This morning, there are areas of patchy fog across portions of the Pee Dee and into the North Strand. Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 60s.

Today will start to feel a bit more muggy as temperatures and humidity slightly climb. The final day of the festival starts around noon, and temperatures will be in the mid 80s at the concert. As the sea breeze pushes inland, a few puffy clouds and cooler temperatures in the upper 70s last through the afternoon.

By the evening, temperatures hover in the mid 70s when Chris Young and Jason Aldean take the stage after sunset.

Most of next week will feature typical early summer weather with plenty of warmth and humidity. A few afternoon and evening showers and storms will be likely by later Thursday with continued unsettled weather through Father's Day Weekend.