One person sent to hospital after late night shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Lake City police are investigating a shooting at Mary’s Club on South Ron McNair Boulevard.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night, according to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker.

One victim was wounded and taken to a local hospital.

More details are limited at this time.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (843) 374-5411.