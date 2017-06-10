Pelicans fly past Mudcats

Story courtesy Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Justin Steele tossed six innings of one-run baseball while Bryant Flete homered to help give the Myrtle Beach Pelicans a 3-2 victory Friday over the Carolina Mudcats from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.



With the score tied at one in the fourth, Myrtle Beach (36-26) plated a pair off Carolina (33-28) starter Cody Ponce (5-5). Daniel Spingola led off the frame with a double to right field. Eddy Martinez gave the Pelicans their second lead of the contest with a base hit to left field that scored Spingola. Jesse Hodges then reached first on a sacrifice bunt up the third base line that advanced Martinez to third. With two outs in the frame, Robert Garcia laced an RBI single to right field to extend the Pelicans' lead to 3-1.



That was more than enough for Steele (4-3), who whiffed eight Mudcats and ceded just one run on three hits in his six innings of work. Kyle Miller entered the contest in the seventh inning and allowed just one run over his three frame en route to his third save of the season. That brought the Pelicans' magic number to clinch the Southern Division down to six with eight to play.



Flete set the tempo for the Myrtle Beach offense in the bottom of the first inning with a lead-off solo home run to right field.



Jake Gatewood answered the Pelicans immediately with a solo home run of his own to lead off the second inning for the Muddies.



Gatewood struck again in the ninth inning with his second home run of the evening to make the score 3-2.



Myrtle Beach and Carolina will wrap up their four-game series with Sunday's 6:05 p.m. contest. Myrtle Beach RHP Mike Rucker (1-0, 1.76 ERA) will oppose RHP Trey Supak (1-0, 6.00 ERA).



