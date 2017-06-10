Pelicans fly past Mudcats

Justin Steele tossed six innings of one-run baseball while Bryant Flete homered to help give the Myrtle Beach Pelicans a 3-2 victory Friday over the Carolina Mudcats from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Florence family whose home on West Sumter Street was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Little River family whose home on Lexington Circle was damaged by a fire early Saturday morning.More >>
The Pawleys Island Police Department asked the public’s help identifying teenagers in connection with overnight car break-ins Saturday.More >>
The director and primary organizer of the Carolina Country Music Fest was arrested early Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach on charges including DUI.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
