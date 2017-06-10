Horry County Fire Rescue responds to fire in Little River

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Florence family whose home on West Sumter Street was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Little River family whose home on Lexington Circle was damaged by a fire early Saturday morning.More >>
The Pawleys Island Police Department asked the public’s help identifying teenagers in connection with overnight car break-ins Saturday.More >>
The director and primary organizer of the Carolina Country Music Fest was arrested early Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach on charges including DUI.More >>
Activists are warning beachgoers to fill in holes in the sand and knock down sand castles at the beach.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Five Columbia firefighters were hospitalized after responding to the scene of an explosion at a home Saturday afternoon.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
