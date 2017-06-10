Horry County Fire Rescue responds to fire in Little River

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Little River family whose home on Lexington Circle was damaged by a fire early Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Little River family whose home on Lexington Circle was damaged by a fire early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze. The Red Cross will provide four adults and one child with financial assistance for food clothing and other essentials.

Follow these tips to avoid a house fire:

Make and practice an escape plan. If a fire starts you may have just two minutes to escape.

“Keep an eye on what you fry.” Stay in the kitchen while cooking.

Never smoke in bed.

Never let children play with matches and lighters, keep them locked away.

Plug both large and small appliances directly into wall outlets.

“Three feet from the heat.” Furniture, curtains, dish towels and anything that could catch fire must be kept at least three feet from sources of heat.

Smoke Alarms: Change smoke alarm batteries every year, unless it has a long-life battery. Replace smoke alarms every then years. Test smoke alarms monthly.

Always call 911 from an outside, safe location.

