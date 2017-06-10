CCMF Forecast Day 3: "When The Sun Goes Down"

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As Kenny Chesney takes the stage tonight, we are still feeling like sweet "Summertime."

When the sun goes down, still expect temperatures to stay in the mid 70s. Clear skies stay too!

Sunday will start to feel a bit more muggy as temperatures and humidity climb. Afternoon readings will reach 90 across the Pee Dee and middle 80s closer to the coast. No shoes, no shirts, no problems, but you'll still need the sunscreen. Despite the increasing humidity, the forecast through the weekend remains rain-free.

By the time CCMF artists Chris Young and Jason Aldean take the stage Sunday night, clear skies and mid 70s are expected!

Most of next week will feature typical early summer weather with plenty of warmth and humidity. A few afternoon and evening showers and storms will be likely by the middle and end of next week.