Pawleys Island police seek teens in connection with car break-ins

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – The Pawleys Island Police Department asked the public’s help identifying teenagers in connection with a series of overnight car break-ins Saturday.

PIPD tweeted surveillance photos around 4 p.m. If you recognize the car or anyone in the photos, call 843-237-1698.

