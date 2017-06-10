CCMF organizer releases statement following DUI charge

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The director and primary organizer of the Carolina Country Music Fest was arrested early Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach on charges including DUI.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, Bob Durkin, 46, was charged with DUI first offense, operating an uninsured motor vehicle first offense, no vehicle registration and improper backing.

Officers investigating an unrelated traffic accident reported seeing Durkin, who was in an “off-roading vehicle,” back into an SUV around 4 a.m. in the area of 26th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

Durkin smelled of alcohol, the report states, prompting officers to give him several sobriety tests, which he failed. He refused to give a breath sample at the jail.

Durkin released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

Last night was our most successful night of Carolina Country Music Fest ever, with a record-breaking 29,000 concertgoers in attendance. With that kind of attendance comes great responsibility. Our staff, myself included, work long hours before and after the event to ensure that guests make it home safely, streets are clean of debris and the festival ground is suitable and safe for the next day’s events. Last night, I was detained for the suspicion of operating a cart under the influence of alcohol. While I cannot discuss the details of pending charges, I can say that I look forward to presenting evidence in court that will clear this up. Carolina Country Music Fest is grateful for the long-hours and manpower of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. They assure that laws are abided by while the city’s residents and visitors safe. We look forward to two more exciting nights as Carolina Country Music Fest presents Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean.

