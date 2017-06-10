CCMF organizer charged with DUI

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The director and primary organizer of the Carolina Country Music Fest was arrested early Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach on charges including DUI.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, Bob Durkin, 46, was charged with DUI first offense, operating an uninsured motor vehicle first offense, no vehicle registration and improper backing.

Officers investigating an unrelated traffic accident reported seeing Durkin, who was in an “off-roading vehicle,” back into an SUV around 4 a.m. in the area of 26th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

Durkin smelled of alcohol, the report states, prompting officers to give him several sobriety tests, which he failed. He refused to give a breath sample at the jail.

