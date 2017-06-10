Beach holes causing problems for sea turtles

The director and primary organizer of the Carolina Country Music Fest was arrested early Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach on charges including DUI.More >>
The director and primary organizer of the Carolina Country Music Fest was arrested early Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach on charges including DUI.More >>
Activists are warning beachgoers to fill in holes in the sand and knock down sand castles at the beach.More >>
Activists are warning beachgoers to fill in holes in the sand and knock down sand castles at the beach.More >>
Carolina Country Music Fest rolls on to its third day Saturday with the Davisson Brothers opening the day at 2 p.m. on the main stage. Kenny Chesney is the headlining artist to close out the day's shows at 10 p.m.More >>
Carolina Country Music Fest rolls on to its third day Saturday with the Davisson Brothers opening the day at 2 p.m. on the main stage. Kenny Chesney is the headlining artist to close out the day's shows at 10 p.m.More >>
Rhodes said the city is spending more than $100,000 this year for police officers, EMS crews, trash pickup and other city services for CCMF.More >>
Rhodes said the city is spending more than $100,000 this year for police officers, EMS crews, trash pickup and other city services for CCMF.More >>
One of the opening acts on day two of the Carolina Country Music Fest was Lewis Brice, who performed at his at his second CCMF when he took the Jack Daniel's Fire Stage late Friday afternoon.More >>
One of the opening acts on day two of the Carolina Country Music Fest was Lewis Brice, who performed at his at his second CCMF when he took the Jack Daniel's Fire Stage late Friday afternoon.More >>
People in a thin strip through the middle of the U.S., from Oregon to South Carolina, will see the entire sun obscured for a couple of minutes.More >>
People in a thin strip through the middle of the U.S., from Oregon to South Carolina, will see the entire sun obscured for a couple of minutes.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Philippine military says 13 marines have been killed in fierce fighting with Muslim militants who have laid siege to southern Marawi city.More >>
The Philippine military says 13 marines have been killed in fierce fighting with Muslim militants who have laid siege to southern Marawi city.More >>