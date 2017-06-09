Fire displaces Darlington family - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fire displaces Darlington family

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington family is getting assistance from the American Red Cross after their home was damaged by a fire on Friday.

According to a press release from the American Red Cross, the Hartsville Fire Department responded to the blaze on Tuskegee Street.

It was occupied by four adults, the release stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly