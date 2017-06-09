Lewis Brice takes a look back ahead of second CCMF performance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Day two of the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest features headline performers like Darius Rucker, Billy Currington, Kip Moore and Parmalee.

One of the opening acts was Lewis Brice, who performed at his at his second CCMF when he took the Jack Daniel's Fire Stage late Friday afternoon.

Brice said his performance last year was able to draw a huge crowd, many of them new fans. His hope was to see those fans out again Friday.

As for performing in Myrtle Beach, Brice said the city's tourism perks ensure there is always a big crowd.

"I think the fans here are excited all the time," Brice said. "They're always in for a good show."

Even though he likes performing for thousands of people, Brice adheres to a special pre-show routine to get him ready for the stage.

"Keep myself calm, keep myself in a mindset, and about 30 minutes beforehand I drink some water, maybe have some spirits. Then I have a Lay's potato chip for the voice and I just get out there, do a couple push-ups and rock it out," he said.

Brice added that one of the best parts of performing at a festival as big as CCMF is the way it makes him look back on how far he's come.

"I have a lot of friends coming in from my hometown, so it's always fun to say, 'Hey guys, remember when I was playing at a little small bar back home? Look at this stage,'" he said.

He also left some advice for other musicians who are looking to make it big.

"If you've got dreams of playing at a big festival, it takes a lot of hard work," Brice said. "It's persistence, not really taking 'no' for an answer. If somebody does say 'no,' you try to find a way to make them say 'yeah.' Just keep on grinding."

After his performance and meet-and-greet session, Brice headed to Nashville, Tenn. for the CMT Music Awards.

