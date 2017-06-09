Lewis Brice takes a look back ahead of second CCMF performance

Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
One of the opening acts on day two of the Carolina Country Music Fest was Lewis Brice, who performed at his at his second CCMF when he took the Jack Daniel's Fire Stage late Friday afternoon.More >>
One of the opening acts on day two of the Carolina Country Music Fest was Lewis Brice, who performed at his at his second CCMF when he took the Jack Daniel's Fire Stage late Friday afternoon.More >>
Another Panera Bread location is having its grand opening along the Grand Strand.More >>
Another Panera Bread location is having its grand opening along the Grand Strand.More >>
A Darlington family is getting assistance from the American Red Cross after their home was damaged by a fire on Friday.More >>
A Darlington family is getting assistance from the American Red Cross after their home was damaged by a fire on Friday.More >>
Rhodes said the city is spending more than $100,000 this year for police officers, EMS crews, trash pickup and other city services for CCMF.More >>
Rhodes said the city is spending more than $100,000 this year for police officers, EMS crews, trash pickup and other city services for CCMF.More >>
A collision with injuries has led to the left lane being blocked on the westbound side of S.C. 544 near Singleton Ridge Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A collision with injuries has led to the left lane being blocked on the westbound side of S.C. 544 near Singleton Ridge Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.More >>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.More >>
It's an immense pressure and responsibility to take a bite out of crime - especially if you're a law enforcement K9.More >>
It's an immense pressure and responsibility to take a bite out of crime - especially if you're a law enforcement K9.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>