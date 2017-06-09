TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked on westbound side of S.C. 544 due to traffic crash

Rhodes said the city is spending more than $100,000 this year for police officers, EMS crews, trash pickup and other city services for CCMF.More >>
A collision with injuries has led to the left lane being blocked on the westbound side of S.C. 544 near Singleton Ridge Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Festival is having a positive impact on the surrounding businesses.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is in charge of security at Carolina Country Music Fest. But they’re not working alone. Event organizer Bob Durkin says multiple agencies are involved in order to keep people at the festival safe.More >>
A Coastal Carolina spokeswoman tells WMBF News the CCU Cheer team coaching vacancy is not filled at this point. It will no longer be a volunteer position; the spokeswoman says it will be a temporary full-time job.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.More >>
A couple of Texas cops went into their own pockets to help an elderly gentleman in trouble.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.More >>
