TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked on westbound side of S.C. 544 due to traffic crash

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A collision with injuries has led to the left lane being blocked on the westbound side of S.C. 544 near Singleton Ridge Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Information on the SCHP’s website states the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. Friday.

There is no immediate information as to the severity of the injuries.

