CCMF DAY 2 FORECAST: Clear Skies for Some Good Country Music

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cool and gloomy stretch of weather, summer-like temperatures and humidity are making a comeback.

Tonight will be mostly clear and very pleasant. Temperatures will slip into the upper 60s on the Grand Strand and into the lower and middle 60s across the Pee Dee.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are on tap for Saturday, but humidity levels will remain tolerable. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower to middle 80s at the beach and upper 80s to near 90 inland.

Sunday will start to feel a bit more muggy as temperatures and humidity climb. Afternoon readings will reach 90 across the Pee Dee and middle to upper 80s closer to the coast. Despite the increasing humidity, the forecast through the weekend remains rain-free.

Most of next week will feature typical early summer weather with plenty of warmth and humidity. A few afternoon and evening showers and storms will be likely by the middle and end of next week.