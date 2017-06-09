Myrtle Beach police receiving extra help for CCMF security

Myrtle Beach Police are receiving help from SLED, SWAT and Homeland Security for CCMF. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is in charge of security at Carolina Country Music Festival, but they’re not working alone.

Event organizer Bob Durkin says multiple agencies are involved in order to keep people at the festival safe.

“We have SLED, local Myrtle Beach Police Department, SWAT team and Homeland Security as well, so you know, anyone who’s here to protect the public, they’re all here,” Durkin said.

Those walking around the site will find it tough to go just a few steps without seeing some sort of security personnel. Officers with vests and cammo, as well as police dogs, can be seen throughout the area.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby couldn’t go into much detail about the security plan, but he did say they added extra officers, resources and equipment for the event.

Durkin also says planning for CCMF security has been going on for about a year.

He added that, overall, the crowd has been pretty tame so far when it comes to getting in trouble with the law, but the biggest problems all have to do with drinking.

"When you put several thousand people, 25,000 people, in one place - the summer, the heat, dehydration, mixed with alcohol - there can always be some issues with that," Durkin said.

In addition, there have been a few cases of fake IDs at the festival and some underage drinking, according to Durkin.

As for now, it’s tough to tell whether the extra security helped since the event isn’t over yet, but Crosby said so far there haven’t been any major incidents at the festival.

