CCU to replace volunteer cheer coach with temporary full-time position

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Coastal Carolina spokeswoman tells WMBF News the CCU Cheer team coaching vacancy is not filled at this point.

It will no longer be a volunteer position; the spokeswoman says it will be a temporary full-time job. The plan is to hire a coach in early July, ahead of tryouts for next year’s team. Previous volunteer coach Marla Sage is still with the school, according to the spokeswoman as a volunteer coach for the dance team and mascots.

The job was posted on the school’s website on Thursday. It is expected to close June 14. No pay is listed on the job opening, but a candidate needs at least two years of experience leading a cheer team.

Sage spoke to WMBF News after being named in several documents released by the school following the controversial suspension of the cheerleading team after anonymous allegations of misconduct by members of the team.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.