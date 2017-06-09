Carolina Country Music Fest Day 4 - Schedule, pictures and video

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Country Music Fest wraps up on Sunday with Jordan Rager opening the day at 2 p.m. on the main stage.Jason Aldean is the headlining artist to close out the day's shows at 10 p.m.

Mobile users, tap here to check out a slideshow of pictures from today's events.

Watch video of our coverage of the CCMF above.

Here's the complete schedule of artists performing Sunday at CCMF:

2 p.m. - Jordan Rager - Coors Light Main Stage

2:30 p.m. - Zach Seabaugh - Jack Fire Stage

3 p.m. - Dee Jay Silver - Coors Light Main Stage

3:30 p.m. - Jordan Davis - Jack Fire Stage

4 p.m. - Drake White and The Big Fire - Coors Light Main Stage

4:30 p.m - Runaway - Jack Fire Stage

5:30 p.m. - Gretchen Wilson - Coors Light Main Stage

6 p.m. - Dee jay Silver - The Blue Moon Lounge

7 p.m. - Big and Rich - Coors Light Main Stage

8:30 p.m. Chris Young - Coors Light Main Stage

10 p.m. Jason Aldean - Coors Light Main Stage

See pictures and video from the Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert here

See pictures and video from Friday here

See pictures and video from Saturday here

See our CCMF News page here for the latest news, including a full schedule of performances, a slideshow of the performing artists, what to know before you go, and much more.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.