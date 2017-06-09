Carolina Country Music Fest Day 3 - Schedule, pictures and video

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Country Music Fest rolls on to its third day Saturday with the Davisson Brothers opening the day at 2 p.m. on the main stage. Kenny Chesney is the headlining artist to close out the day's shows at 10 p.m.

Here's the complete schedule of artists performing Saturday at CCMF:

1:15 p.m. - Davisson Brothers - The Blue Moon Lounge

2 p.m. Davisson Brothers - Coors Light Main Stage

2:30 p.m. - Lauren Jenkins - Jack Fire Stage

3 p.m. - Dee Jay Silver - Coors Light Main Stage

3:30 p.m. - Kevin Mac - Jack Fire Stage

4 p.m. - LANco - Coors Light Main Stage

4:30 p.m. - Kevin Mac - The Blue Moon Lounge

4:30 p.m. - Love and Theft - Jack Fire Stage

5:30 p.m. Chris Lane - Coors Light Main Stage

6 p.m. - Granger Smith - Coors Light Main Stage

8:30 p.m. - Lee Brice - Coors Light Main Stage

10 p.m. - Kenny Chesney - Coors Light Main Stage

