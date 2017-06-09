Pulse Ultra in Myrtle Beach to recognize one-year anniversary of Orlando club shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Pulse Ultra Club in Myrtle Beach will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla. with “acts of love and kindness.

According to a post on Pulse Ultra’s Facebook page, the club’s owners are asking the community to join them in uniting the Grand Strand LGBT community and allies to remember the June 12, 2016 shooting.

Events will begin at the club, located at 2701 S. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach, at 6 p.m.

Forty-nine people died in the gunfire at the Orlando club, making it the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

The gunman, who professed allegiance to the Islamic State, was also killed.

