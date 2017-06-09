Work truck, golf cart stolen from Hartsville park

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is in charge of security at Carolina Country Music Fest. But they’re not working alone. Event organizer Bob Durkin says multiple agencies are involved in order to keep people at the festival safe.More >>
A Coastal Carolina spokeswoman tells WMBF News the CCU Cheer team coaching vacancy is not filled at this point. It will no longer be a volunteer position; the spokeswoman says it will be a temporary full-time job.More >>
The Pulse Ultra Club in Myrtle Beach will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla. with “acts of love and kindness.More >>
A work trunk and a six-seater golf cart were stolen from Byerly Park in the City of Hartsville Thursday morning, and city officials are asking for the public’s help in finding them.More >>
Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off its first full day at the old Pavilion site in Myrtle beach with a performance by Kennedy Fitzsimmons. The day ends with a headlining performance by South Carolina's own Darius Rucker.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone. Her son said she was legally blind.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
