Work truck, golf cart stolen from Hartsville park - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Work truck, golf cart stolen from Hartsville park

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Image of the stolen truck (Source: City of Hartsville on Facebook) Image of the stolen truck (Source: City of Hartsville on Facebook)
Image of the stolen golf cart. (Source: City of Hartsville) Image of the stolen golf cart. (Source: City of Hartsville)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A work trunk and a six-seater golf cart were stolen from Byerly Park in the City of Hartsville Thursday morning, and city officials are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

The City of Hartsville-branded work truck is a 2004 Ford F-250 truck with SC tag MG46707, and the number 49 on each front fender, according to a Facebook post by the city.

The golf cart is a red and white EZGO six-seater golf cart, the post states.

Both were discovered stolen from Byerly Park between midnight and 5 a.m. Thursday morning, officials said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly