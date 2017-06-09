Third year of CCMF adds third stage, new app, and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The third year of the increasingly-popular Carolina Country Music Fest is bringing some positive changes to the four-day festival, including a third stage for additional performers, and an app with several new features for concert-goers.

The phone app has all your “need-to-knows,” from the schedule to food and drink available and a map. You can download it on Google Play or iTunes.

Click here for links to download the app on your mobile device now.

As soon as you download it, featured artists greet you on the home page. Then you can click the top left button for a drop-down menu to look at the schedule.

You can also personalize your own separate CCMF schedule by adding artists you don't want to miss, and you'll receive push notifications when they're about to perform. There's also an option to look at a map, find vendors, and information on those wristbands, which if you're coming, don't forget to register!

CCMF owner and director Bob Durkin reminded people this app is a very helpful tool, especially when there's a bigger crowd to navigate through this year. He says ticket sales were up 25 percent this year.



"You know we're ahead of last year, and it's because, I think, the success of the last two years,” Durkin said. “The people that have been coming here, the “CCMFers” online that have been telling people how great of an experience they've had, I think that's turned more people on to the event, as well as the great job Myrtle Beach does, and Visit Myrtle Beach online does, and the talent. You know, I think Kenny Chesney on the beach is pretty exciting.”



CCMF is one of the few places you can catch Kenny Chesney this year because he is not touring.



A third stage has been added to the 18-acre set-up, called the Coca-Cola Stage, located over by the popular Jack Daniels tent on the 8th Avenue side of the field. This stage will help accommodate more CCMFers, and of course more artists at the event.

Durkin said he's excited for a new act on the Coke Stage: singer/songwriter Wyatt Durrette, who will be talking about the songs he wrote for the Zac Brown Band. Those are hits like Chicken Fried, Highway 20, Ride, and Colder Weather. Then he'll sing them.



Don't forget that this year, CCMF will take cash and credit card. Thirty ATMS will be throughout the field, and those wristbands can again be registered and loaded to work like cash.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.