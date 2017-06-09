Conway police to offer active-shooter training for businesses

Businesses with membership to the Conway Chamber of Commerce will have the opportunity to receive active-shooter training. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Businesses with membership to the Conway Chamber of Commerce will have the opportunity to receive active-shooter training.

According to a Conway Chamber Facebook post, Sergeant J. McAllister of the Conway Police Department will offer one-hour training sessions. With active-shooter situations in the United States becoming all-too-common, everyone involved in such a situation should be prepared to take a role in personal safety. Law enforcement response, though quick, will not be immediate.

To attend or host a session for your staff or organization, call 843-488-7657.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.