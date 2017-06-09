Conway police to offer active-shooter training for businesses

The third year of the increasingly-popular Carolina Country Music Fest is bringing some positive changes to the four-day festival, including a third stage for additional performers, and an app with several new features for concert-goersMore >>
The City of Myrtle Beach is offering a full schedule of fireworks shows throughout the month.More >>
Businesses with membership to the Conway Chamber of Commerce will have the opportunity to receive active-shooter training.More >>
Thousands of fans will filling the Old Pavilion Site to hear some of their favorite country stars. But organizers of the event also made it a goal to give local artists exposure.More >>
Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off its first full day at the old Pavilion site in Myrtle beach with a performance by Kennedy Fitzsimmons. The day ends with a headlining performance by South Carolina's own Darius Rucker.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >>
