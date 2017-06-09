Fireworks shows scheduled throughout June in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fireworks shows scheduled throughout June in Myrtle Beach

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach is offering a full schedule of fireworks shows throughout the month.

According to a post to the city’s Facebook page, the shows are put on professionally and will take place at Broadway at the Beach, TicketReturn.com Field and Second Avenue Pier.

Dates and times follow:

  • Tuesday, June 6, 10:00 p.m. - Broadway at the Beach
  • Saturday, June 10, after the game - Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ TicketReturn.com Field
  • Tuesday, June 13, 10:00 p.m. - Broadway at the Beach
  • Wednesday, June 14, 10:00 p.m. - Second Avenue Pier
  • Tuesday, June 20, 10:00 p.m. - Broadway at the Beach
  • Wednesday, June 21, 10:00 p.m. - Second Avenue Pier
  • Thursday, June 22, after the game - Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ TicketReturn.com Field
  • Friday, June 23, 10:00 p.m. - Broadway at the Beach
  • Saturday, June 24, after the game - Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ TicketReturn.com Field
  • Sunday, June 25, after the game - Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ TicketReturn.com Field
  • Tuesday, June 27, 10:00 p.m. - Broadway at the Beach
  • Wednesday, June 28, 10:00 p.m. - Second Avenue Pier
  • Friday, June 30, 10:00 p.m. - Broadway at the Beach

