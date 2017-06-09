Fireworks shows scheduled throughout June in Myrtle Beach

The City of Myrtle Beach is offering a full schedule of fireworks shows throughout the month. (Source: MB City Government)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach is offering a full schedule of fireworks shows throughout the month.

According to a post to the city’s Facebook page, the shows are put on professionally and will take place at Broadway at the Beach, TicketReturn.com Field and Second Avenue Pier.

Dates and times follow:

Tuesday, June 6, 10:00 p.m. - Broadway at the Beach

Saturday, June 10, after the game - Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ TicketReturn.com Field

Tuesday, June 13, 10:00 p.m. - Broadway at the Beach

Wednesday, June 14, 10:00 p.m. - Second Avenue Pier

Tuesday, June 20, 10:00 p.m. - Broadway at the Beach

Wednesday, June 21, 10:00 p.m. - Second Avenue Pier

Thursday, June 22, after the game - Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ TicketReturn.com Field

Friday, June 23, 10:00 p.m. - Broadway at the Beach

Saturday, June 24, after the game - Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ TicketReturn.com Field

Sunday, June 25, after the game - Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ TicketReturn.com Field

Tuesday, June 27, 10:00 p.m. - Broadway at the Beach

Wednesday, June 28, 10:00 p.m. - Second Avenue Pier

Friday, June 30, 10:00 p.m. - Broadway at the Beach

