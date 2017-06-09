Marissa Tansino joined the WMBF News Team in June of 2017 as a Reporter/Multimedia Journalist. Born and raised right outside of Boston, Marissa has aspired to be a broadcast journalist ever since she can remember. At the tender age of five, her aspirations began when her parents started taking home videos of her at her kitchen table pretending to be a news anchor.

After graduating high school, Marissa packed up and moved to the Ocean State and took her passion for storytelling with her to the University of Rhode Island. She began her career as a journalist writing for the school newspaper, The Good 5 Cent Cigar. During her junior year of college she interned at WJAR in Providence where she learned the skills that helped her begin producing a weekly newscast as a spinoff to the newspaper called 5 Cent Cigar News.

Looking back on her yearlong internship at WJAR and experience producing, anchoring and reporting for 5 Cent Cigar News, she deems it one of the most valuable experiences she had during her time at URI.

Although she is a Boston girl at heart, she is excited to begin her new chapter down South, exploring the city of Myrtle Beach and getting to know the community.

If you see Marissa out on the job, say hello! You can also reach her at mtansino@wmbfnews.com or connect with her on Facebook (Marissa Tansino WMBF) and Twitter (@MarissaTansino).

