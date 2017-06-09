No charges filed after man barricades himself in Longs home, enters 17-hour standoff with police

olice remained on scene Tuesday afternoon after an armed man barricaded himself inside his home. (Source: WMBF News)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department resolved a 17-hour standoff with a man with four warrants who barricaded himself in a house in Longs Tuesday by using a 'chemical agent,' according to a news release and police report with new details about the ordeal. Police say no charges will be filed at this time.

Officers responded to a call about a suicidal man on Palmetto Green Drive, the release states. The man had a gun and refused to surrender despite extensive negotiation efforts. The police report states that the man has four warrants out of the Horry County Police Department.

After 17 hours, officers deployed a chemical agent in the house, causing the man to surrender within minutes.

The man was detained and taken to the hospital, but criminal charges will not be presented at this time due to the nature of the incident and his medical condition, the release stated.

