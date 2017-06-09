SLIDESHOW: Animals, art and beverages among official symbols of - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SLIDESHOW: Animals, art and beverages among official symbols of South Carolina

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
(Source: SCIWAY.net) (Source: SCIWAY.net)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – The Sabal Palmetto tree is widely known to be the South Carolina state tree, but more than 40 lesser known symbols help represent the Palmetto state.

According to SCIWAY.net, milk is the state beverage because dairy farmers are found in all but seven counties and make up a multi-million dollar industry. Did you know tea is the state hospitality beverage and “America’s Only Tea Garden” is located at Wadmalaw Island at the Charleston Tea Plantation?

The state flag was designed in 1775 and is based on blue uniforms and crescent badges of the Revolutionary War.

Grits are the official food of the state, beach music is the official popular music of the state and peaches are the official fruit of the state. South Carolina leads all southern states in peach production – including Georgia!

The state vegetable is collard greens, the state wildflower is Goldenrod and the state horse is the Marsh Tacky.

The state has two mottos, “Animis Opibusque Parati,” which is Latin for “prepared in mind and resources,” and “Dum Spiro Spero,” which means “While I breathe, I hope.” Penned in 1950, the state pledge states, "I salute the flag of South Carolina and pledge to the Palmetto State love, loyalty and faith."

The full list follows:

  • SC Amphibian – Spotted Salamander
  • SC Animal – White Tailed Deer
  • SC Beverage – Milk
  • SC Bird – Carolina Wren
  • SC Butterfly – Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
  • SC Dance – The Shag
  • SC Dog – Boykin Spaniel
  • SC Duck – Summer Duck (Wood Duck)
  • SC Fish – Striped Bass (Rockfish)
  • SC Flag
  • SC Flower – Yellow Jessamine
  • SC Folk Art & Craft Center – SC Artisans Center
  • SC Folk Dance – The Square Dance
  • SC Food – Grits (unofficial)
  • SC Fossil – Columbian Mammoth
  • SC Fruit – Peach
  • SC Grass – Indian Grass
  • SC Gemstone – Amethyst
  • SC Handcraft – Sweetgrass Basket
  • SC Horse – Marsh Tacky
  • SC Hospitality Beverage – Tea
  • SC Insect – Carolina Mantid
  • SC Mace – Mace of the House of Representatives
  • SC Marine Mammal – Bottlenosed Dolphin
  • SC Migratory Marine Mammal – Northern Right Whale
  • SC Mottos
  • SC Music – The Spiritual
  • SC Opera – Porgy and Bess
  • SC Pledge
  • SC Poet Laureate – Marjory Wentworth
  • SC Popular Music – Beach Music
  • SC Reptile – Loggerhead Turtle
  • SC State Seal
  • SC Shell – Lettered Olive
  • SC Snack Food – Boiled Peanuts
  • SC Songs – Carolina and South Carolina on My Mind
  • SC Spider – Carolina Wolf Spider
  • SC Stone – Blue Granite
  • SC Sword – Sword of the Senate
  • SC Tartan – Carolina Tartan
  • SC Tree – Sabal Palmetto
  • SC Vegetable – Collard Greens
  • SC Waltz – The Richardson Waltz
  • SC Wildflower – Goldenrod
  • SC Wild Game Bird – Wild Turkey

