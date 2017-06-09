SLIDESHOW: Animals, art and beverages among official symbols of South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – The Sabal Palmetto tree is widely known to be the South Carolina state tree, but more than 40 lesser known symbols help represent the Palmetto state.

According to SCIWAY.net, milk is the state beverage because dairy farmers are found in all but seven counties and make up a multi-million dollar industry. Did you know tea is the state hospitality beverage and “America’s Only Tea Garden” is located at Wadmalaw Island at the Charleston Tea Plantation?

The state flag was designed in 1775 and is based on blue uniforms and crescent badges of the Revolutionary War.

Grits are the official food of the state, beach music is the official popular music of the state and peaches are the official fruit of the state. South Carolina leads all southern states in peach production – including Georgia!

The state vegetable is collard greens, the state wildflower is Goldenrod and the state horse is the Marsh Tacky.

The state has two mottos, “Animis Opibusque Parati,” which is Latin for “prepared in mind and resources,” and “Dum Spiro Spero,” which means “While I breathe, I hope.” Penned in 1950, the state pledge states, "I salute the flag of South Carolina and pledge to the Palmetto State love, loyalty and faith."

The full list follows:

SC Amphibian – Spotted Salamander

SC Animal – White Tailed Deer

SC Beverage – Milk

SC Bird – Carolina Wren

SC Butterfly – Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

SC Dance – The Shag

SC Dog – Boykin Spaniel

SC Duck – Summer Duck (Wood Duck)

SC Fish – Striped Bass (Rockfish)

SC Flag

SC Flower – Yellow Jessamine

SC Folk Art & Craft Center – SC Artisans Center

SC Folk Dance – The Square Dance

SC Food – Grits (unofficial)

SC Fossil – Columbian Mammoth

SC Fruit – Peach

SC Grass – Indian Grass

SC Gemstone – Amethyst

SC Handcraft – Sweetgrass Basket

SC Horse – Marsh Tacky

SC Hospitality Beverage – Tea

SC Insect – Carolina Mantid

SC Mace – Mace of the House of Representatives

SC Marine Mammal – Bottlenosed Dolphin

SC Migratory Marine Mammal – Northern Right Whale

SC Mottos

SC Music – The Spiritual

SC Opera – Porgy and Bess

SC Pledge

SC Poet Laureate – Marjory Wentworth

SC Popular Music – Beach Music

SC Reptile – Loggerhead Turtle

SC State Seal

SC Shell – Lettered Olive

SC Snack Food – Boiled Peanuts

SC Songs – Carolina and South Carolina on My Mind

SC Spider – Carolina Wolf Spider

SC Stone – Blue Granite

SC Sword – Sword of the Senate

SC Tartan – Carolina Tartan

SC Tree – Sabal Palmetto

SC Vegetable – Collard Greens

SC Waltz – The Richardson Waltz

SC Wildflower – Goldenrod

SC Wild Game Bird – Wild Turkey

