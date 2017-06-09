Carolina Country Music Fest Day 2 - Schedule, pictures and video

Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off its first full day at the old Pavilion site in Myrtle beach with a performance by Kennedy Fitzsimmons. The day ends with a headlining performance by South Carolina's own Darius Rucker.More >>
Carolina Country Music Fest is officially in full swing, and some “Super VIP” tickets can be up to $1,800. But some people are getting in for just $15!More >>
The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a woman accused of using a stolen credit card at a Conway gas station.More >>
Vowing to make deputies a priority again, Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis announced they will receive a pay raise of 3.8 percent beginning July 1.More >>
Help, relief and substance are rolling into one of the areas that experienced significant damage from Hurricane Matthew. Harvest Hope Food Bank will be taking its mobile food pantry into Nichols Friday morning.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >>
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
