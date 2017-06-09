Carolina Country Music Fest Day 2 - Schedule, pictures and video

The WMBF News Today team up dark and early at the CCMF on Friday. (Source: Jonathan Dick)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off its first full day at the old Pavilion site in Myrtle beach with a performance by Kennedy Fitzsimmons at 1:30 p.m. The day ends with a headlining performance by South Carolina's own Darius Rucker at 10 p.m.

Here's the complete schedule of artists performing today at CCMF:

1:30 p.m. - Kennedy Fitzsimmons - Jack Fire Stage

2 p.m. - Morgan Myles - Coors Light Main Stage

3 p.m. - Dee Jay Silver, Morgan Myles - Coors Light Main Stage

3:30 p.m. - Lewis Brice - Jack Fire Stage

4:30 p.m. Luke Combs - Jack Fire Stage

5:15 p.m. - Kennedy Fitzsimmons - The Blue Moon Lounge

5:30 p.m. - Parmalee - Coors Light Main Stage

7 p.m. - Kip Moore - Coors Light Main Stage

8:30 p.m. Billy Currington - Coors Light Main Stage

10 p.m. - Darius Rucker - Coors Light Main Stage

