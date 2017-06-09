Carolina Country Music Fest volunteers get big benefits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Country Music Fest is officially in full swing, and some “Super VIP” tickets can be up to $1,800. But some people are getting in for just $15! The cheapest way to attend the concerts this weekend was to sign up as a volunteer.

For just $65, CCMF volunteers get access to all of the concerts. All they have to do is work two eight-hour shifts throughout the weekend. Volunteer Amanda Brown said that if the volunteers complete their shift requirement, they get $50 of their money back, which is basically like going to more than half the fest for only $15!

Brown is one volunteer who worked from 2-10 p.m. Thursday, but this also isn't her first rodeo.

"Actually this is our second year,” Brown said. “It seems like they're a little bit more organized this year which is a really good thing."



Brown said she volunteers with her family, and each year they've helped out with the ticket booth department.



According to Mike Stephens, the director of CCMF, this year, ticket sales already saw about a 25 percent increase. Brown said she can see how this is true.



"It's been a steady flow all day,” Brown said. “But about a couple hours ago, it hit pretty hard. But it's been a steady flow, and this year, like I said, it's more organized. And there's a lot of us volunteers here to help direct, so if you have any questions, look for us in the blue shirts."



All ticket operations take place at the Ground Zero box office - people go there to purchase tickets, pick up wristbands, and solve any problems they might be having with their wristbands.



Brown said she enjoys being a volunteer, but she also loves the benefits that come with it.



"For the free t-shirt, the experience, and we're local, and we just like to help out,” Brown said.

Plus, she said she just can't say no to the specially-discounted volunteer ticket price deal. Volunteers also get two free meal vouchers.



The volunteer program provides a little community service mixed in with live music from some of the best country music artists in the country.

While it’s too late to become a volunteer for this year’s CCMF, if you’re interested in becoming a volunteer next year, you can check out the requirements, terms and conditions here: http://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/become-a-volunteer/

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.