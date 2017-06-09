Horry County police seek woman accused of using stolen credit card

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a woman accused of using a stolen credit card at a Conway gas station.

According to the HCPD Facebook page, the crime took place at the Scotchman at 2354 East Highway 501 Sunday.

Call 843-915-8477 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.