Horry County police seek woman accused of using stolen credit card

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
(Source: HCPD) (Source: HCPD)
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a woman accused of using a stolen credit card at a Conway gas station.

According to the HCPD Facebook page, the crime took place at the Scotchman at 2354 East Highway 501 Sunday.

Call 843-915-8477 with information.

