Darlington County deputies receive pay raise

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Vowing to make deputies a priority again, Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis announced they will receive a pay raise of 3.8 percent beginning July 1.

According to a DCSO news release, county council approved the pay raise for entry-level deputies up to the rank of corporal. Other DCSO personnel, from investigators to chief deputy, will see pay raises from one to two percent.

The raise is the first pay increase for deputies since 2009 outside of county-wide cost-of-living adjustments. Additionally, county council approved a 2.5 percent cost of living adjustment.

"When I took office, I made Deputies a priority, again. They risk their lives day in and day out protecting the people of Darlington County; Deputies receiving a living wage was past due," said Sheriff Tony Chavis. "Because I am making them a priority, I have not taken a raise. I worked hard with the County Administrator to make this happen and I am thankful for County Council's approval."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.