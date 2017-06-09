Harvest Hope to roll into Nichols

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) - Help, relief and substance are rolling into one of the areas that experienced significant damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Harvest Hope Food Bank will be taking its mobile food pantry into Nichols Friday morning.

The team will arrive at 9 a.m., and will be housed in a church located at 301 N. Main Streets

In addition to the non-profit's own resources, a $5,000 grant from the Marion County Healthcare Association is also making this possible.

The non-profit said homes are being, rebuilt power is continuing to be restored and now people are in need food.

“Well our mission is through mobile food pantries," said Donna Lollis, Harvest Hope’s donor relation manager. "Those are designed so that people can get assistance in isolated areas where they may not have a grocery store and in the worst situation they may not have transportation to the grocery store."

While Friday’s event is for the Nichols community only, since the storm, the Pee Dee branch of Harvest Hope has distributed 2.5 million meals to those in need.

“We appreciate all the help we can get from the community," Lollis said. "We still need donations so that we can continue the efforts that we do here in the Pee Dee. We hope people will get involved especially helping with people in the Nichols area. We just want those who are impacted to return to some since of normalcy,”

