Powerball ticket sold in Dillon worth $50,000, jackpot grows to $435 million

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – No one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but if you bought a Powerball ticket in Dillon, check your ticket – you may have won $50,000.

A ticket sold at the Mahavver LLC on Hwy. 301 N. in Dillon matched four white balls and the red Powerball number for a $50,000 win, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. The winning numbers drawn on June 7 were 5, 21, 57, 66, 69 and Powerball 13.

Since no one won the jackpot Wednesday, Saturday’s jackpot is estimated at $435 million, lottery officials say, the eighth largest in Powerball history. For your chance at a cash payout of $273 million, purchase your $2 Powerball tickets by 9:59 p.m. Saturday for the 10:59 drawing – tune in to WMBF News then to watch the drawing.

